    USS Milius Medical Training [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Milius Medical Training

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220228-N-KW492-2133 TOKYO BAY (Feb. 28, 2022) Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Melissa Perez, from Boston and Yeoman 2nd Class Tyler Scott, from Lincoln, Neb. secures a simulated patient to a rescue sleeve stretcher in the forward battle dressing station of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:36
    Photo ID: 7072043
    VIRIN: 220228-N-KW492-2133
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 860.33 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius

