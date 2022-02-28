USS Milius Medical Training

220228-N-KW492-2144 TOKYO BAY (Feb. 28, 2022) Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Melissa Perez, from Boston and Yeoman 2nd Class Tyler Scott, from Lincoln, Neb. secure the straps on a rescue sleeve stretcher in the forward battle dressing station of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
