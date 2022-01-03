RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank

An F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes-off from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 1, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing missions continually strengthen the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

