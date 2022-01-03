An F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes-off from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 1, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing missions continually strengthen the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7072012
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-YM277-1035
|Resolution:
|4055x2636
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
