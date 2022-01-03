Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank [Image 5 of 6]

    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes-off from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 1, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing missions continually strengthen the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 04:56
    Photo ID: 7072012
    VIRIN: 220301-F-YM277-1035
    Resolution: 4055x2636
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank
    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank
    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank
    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank
    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank
    RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    Enhanced Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT