U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing for take-off at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 1, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7072013
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-YM277-1028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
