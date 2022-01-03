RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing for take-off at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 1, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022