    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing for take-off at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 1, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 04:56
    Photo ID: 7072013
    VIRIN: 220301-F-YM277-1028
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath F-35s support NATO's eastern flank [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    Enhanced Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

