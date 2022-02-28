U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand –U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder and Royal Thai Marine Corps Commandant Vice Adm. Terdsak Satienswasdi receive a brief on the capabilities of the Royal Thai Marine Corps’ AAV7A1 RAM/RS amphibious assault vehicle Feb. 28, 2022, from RTMC Lt. Werachai Chaisuphap, a logistics officer with the RTMC Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion.



Thai Marines from AAVB and U.S. Marines from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, are participating in a subject matter expert exchange Feb. 21 – March 4, 2022, as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2022. During the SMEE, Thai and U.S. Marines will train in both AAV maintenance and operations.



CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. CG 22, which takes place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits Thai, U.S., Marines during Cobra Gold 2022, by GySgt Tyler Hlavac