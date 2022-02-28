U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander visits Thai, U.S., Marines during Cobra Gold 2022

U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand – A Royal Thai Marine aboard a Thai AAV7A1 RAM/RS amphibious assault vehicle practices egress procedures with a U.S. Marine from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Feb. 28, 2022. Royal Thai Marines from Assault Amphibian Vehicle Battalion and U.S. Marines from 3rd AAB are participating in a subject matter expert exchange Feb. 21 – March 4, 2022, as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2022. During the SMEE, Thai and U.S. Marines will train in both AAV maintenance and operations.



CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. CG 22, which takes place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

