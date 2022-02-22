PUERTO PICO, Saipan (Feb. 22, 2022) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is moored to the pier in Saipan, Feb. 22. Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 01:29 Photo ID: 7071903 VIRIN: 220222-N-XP344-0007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PUERTO RICO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL at Sunrise [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.