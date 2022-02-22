Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL at Sunrise [Image 1 of 2]

    ESL at Sunrise

    PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PUERTO PICO, Saipan (Feb. 22, 2022) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is moored to the pier in Saipan, Feb. 22. Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7071902
    VIRIN: 220222-N-XP344-0002
    Resolution: 6101x4067
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PUERTO RICO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL at Sunrise [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL at Sunrise
    ESL at Sunrise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT