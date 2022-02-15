PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Mota, from San Jose, Calif., and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Clinton Brown, from Las Vegas, Nev., bolt in the receiver of the Mk 38 Mod 2 gun onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

