PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Clinton Brown, from Las Vegas, Nev., greases the barrel of the Mk 38 Mod 2 gun onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

