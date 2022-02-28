Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment [Image 17 of 17]

    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Marine attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, greets his daughter during a homecoming on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 28, 2022. The squadron returned from the unit’s Western Pacific 21.2 deployment in support of U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet area of operations as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:34
    Photo ID: 7071797
    VIRIN: 220228-M-XU431-1195
    Resolution: 2560x3840
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment
    11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Homecoming
    USMC
    11th MEU
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT