A U.S. Marine attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, greets his family during a homecoming on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 28, 2022. The squadron returned from the unit’s Western Pacific 21.2 deployment in support of U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet area of operations as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:35 Photo ID: 7071796 VIRIN: 220228-M-XU431-1206 Resolution: 4944x3296 Size: 3.82 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Skid Det returns from deployment [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.