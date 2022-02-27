Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC Oversees APS-3 Equipment Download from USNS Red Cloud

    8th TSC Oversees APS-3 Equipment Download from USNS Red Cloud

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theater Sustainment Command's command and control node along with 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and 404th AFSB oversee the partial download of APS-3 equipment to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division for Salaknib and Balikatan 2022 at Subic Bay, Philippines Feb. 28, 2022. The 8th Theater Sustainment Command executed an Army Prepositioned Stock 3 (afloat) Fix Forward West of the International dateline to assess the operational flexibility of APS-3 (afloat), ensuring strategic readiness and U.S. commitment to allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 21:47
