8th TSC Oversees APS-3 Equipment Download from USNS Red Cloud

8th Theater Sustainment Command's command and control node along with 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and 404th AFSB oversee the partial download of APS-3 equipment to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division for Salaknib and Balikatan 2022 at Subic Bay, Philippines Feb. 28, 2022. The 8th Theater Sustainment Command executed an Army Prepositioned Stock 3 (afloat) Fix Forward West of the International dateline to assess the operational flexibility of APS-3 (afloat), ensuring strategic readiness and U.S. commitment to allies and partners.

