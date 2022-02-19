Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Sailors Train on Laser Dazzler

    ESL Sailors Train on Laser Dazzler

    GUAM

    02.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2022) Sailors aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) operate an LA-9/P Laser Dazzler on the flight deck, Feb. 19. The LA-9/P is a tool in the force protection to deter and determine intent of inbound small craft. Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sailors Train on Laser Dazzler [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESL
    Laser Dazzler

