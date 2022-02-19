ESL Sailors Train on Laser Dazzler

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney operates an LA-9/P Laser Dazzler aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) on the flight deck, Feb. 19. The LA-9/P is a tool in the force protection to deter and determine intent of inbound small craft. Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

