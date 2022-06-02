Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class [Image 2 of 10]

    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2022) – Metal Inert Gas (MIG) equipment sits in an automotive hobby shop at Misawa Air Base. The MIG is used by Chief Hull Technician Ian Acuzar, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, who teaches people how to weld in his spare time because he believes it is a useful skill that everybody should have. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 19:54
    Photo ID: 7071508
    VIRIN: 220206-N-GR586-1015
    Resolution: 5953x3969
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class
    Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hull Technician
    Cutting
    Welding
    Misawa
    Metalworking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT