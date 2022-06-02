Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class

MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2022) – Chief Hull Technician Ian Acuzar, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, uses a metal circular saw in an automotive hobby shop at Misawa Air Base. Acuzar cuts metal regularly to use for teaching people how to weld because he believes it is a useful skill that everybody should have. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

