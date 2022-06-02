MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2022) – Chief Hull Technician Ian Acuzar, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, uses a metal circular saw in an automotive hobby shop at Misawa Air Base. Acuzar cuts metal regularly to use for teaching people how to weld because he believes it is a useful skill that everybody should have. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7071514
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-GR586-1098
|Resolution:
|7452x4968
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Teaches Welding Class [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
