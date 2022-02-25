Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tumwater, Wash., native reenlists in the Navy [Image 3 of 3]

    Tumwater, Wash., native reenlists in the Navy

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220225-N-WF272-1040 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 25, 2022) Lt. Joshua Udy, left, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., enlisted programs officer assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, presents Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Casey Halter, from Tumwater, Wash., and his family with certificates of appreciation during a reenlistment ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

