220225-N-WF272-1031 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 25, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Casey Halter, from Tumwater, Wash., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recites the oath of enlistment given by Lt. Joshua Udy, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., during a reenlistment ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:18 Photo ID: 7071367 VIRIN: 220225-N-WF272-1031 Resolution: 5087x3505 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: TUMWATER, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tumwater, Wash., native reenlists in the Navy [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.