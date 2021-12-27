NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class William Thompson, from Colorado Springs, Colo., speaks over the ship’s internal announcing system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 27, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:31 Photo ID: 7071087 VIRIN: 211227-N-ZX120-1009 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 995.45 KB Location: FPO, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.