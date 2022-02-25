Service members recognized at Regions Hospital

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Brevet, Dr. David Hamlar recognized and thanked Minnesota National Guard members at Regions Hospital’s Capitol View Transition Care Unit, February 25, 2022. Hamlar previously served as the Air Assistant Adjutant General for the Minnesota National Guard. Ten service members have supported this facility since the end of January.



"I've been part of two great organizations," said Hamlar. "One was the militray and the other is the medical field. I really appreciate your efforts. It's really meaningful, what you are doing."



(Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

