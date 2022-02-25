Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members recognized at Regions Hospital [Image 5 of 10]

    Service members recognized at Regions Hospital

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Brevet, Dr. David Hamlar recognized and thanked Minnesota National Guard members at Regions Hospital’s Capitol View Transition Care Unit, February 25, 2022. Hamlar previously served as the Air Assistant Adjutant General for the Minnesota National Guard. Ten service members have supported this facility since the end of January.

    "I've been part of two great organizations," said Hamlar. "One was the militray and the other is the medical field. I really appreciate your efforts. It's really meaningful, what you are doing."

    (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    This work, Service members recognized at Regions Hospital [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

