Ready to fly, snow or shine

A C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron remains ready for flight on Jan. 7, 2022, on the flightline at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. During the January unit training assembly, aircrew members with the 757th AS performed mandatory flying requirements to ensure each Airman is combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

