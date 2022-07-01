Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to fly, snow or shine

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron remains ready for flight on Jan. 7, 2022, on the flightline at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. During the January unit training assembly, aircrew members with the 757th AS performed mandatory flying requirements to ensure each Airman is combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7070468
    VIRIN: 220107-F-KJ690-1009
    Resolution: 7864x5243
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to fly, snow or shine [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H Hercules

