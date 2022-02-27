Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix [Image 2 of 3]

    MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix

    ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 91st Air Refueling Squadron from MacDill Air Force Base, flies over the Firestone Grand PRIX race in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. MacDill AFB performs fly-overs at various events in the Tampa Bay area to bolster community support and strengthen relations.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    This work, MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    Firestone
    Grand Prix
    6 ARW

