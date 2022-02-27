MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 91st Air Refueling Squadron from MacDill Air Force Base, flies over the Firestone Grand PRIX race in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. MacDill AFB performs fly-overs at various events in the Tampa Bay area to bolster community support and strengthen relations.

