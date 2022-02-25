Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS North Carolina conducts port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 5]

    USS North Carolina conducts port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 25, 2022) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 25. North Carolina is homeported at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 21:49
    Photo ID: 7069720
    VIRIN: 220225-N-AZ467-2128
    Resolution: 6370x4247
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
