USS North Carolina conducts port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 25, 2022) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 25. North Carolina is homeported at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

