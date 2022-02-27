Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Underway [Image 18 of 23]

    Underway

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department conduct hydrostatic testing on firehoses on the flight deck, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 21:06
    Photo ID: 7069684
    VIRIN: 220227-N-YW264-1250
    Resolution: 4637x3091
    Size: 713.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea and Anchor
    MCHC Black history
    MCHC Black history
    MCHC Black history
    MCHC Black history
    Anchor Evolution
    Anchor Evolution
    Underway
    Underway
    Anchor Evolution
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway
    Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    YW264

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT