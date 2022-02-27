Anchor Evolution

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department perform an anchor free-fall during an anchor chain evolution, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

