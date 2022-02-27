Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department perform an anchor free-fall during an anchor chain evolution, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 21:06
|Photo ID:
|7069668
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-IO903-2103
|Resolution:
|4655x3325
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchor Evolution [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
