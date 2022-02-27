KRF Arrival February 27, 2022 (Day 2)

Beginning in late February, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from Fort Bliss, Texas, began arriving in Korea as the next rotational armored brigade combat team to support 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and Eighth Army. 1/1 ABCT's tracked vehicles and other equipment arrived at the port in Busan, and will move forward to their final destination via the Korean rail system.

