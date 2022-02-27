Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KRF Arrival February 27, 2022 (Day 2) [Image 14 of 22]

    KRF Arrival February 27, 2022 (Day 2)

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Kevin Bell 

    8th Army

    Beginning in late February, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from Fort Bliss, Texas, began arriving in Korea as the next rotational armored brigade combat team to support 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and Eighth Army. 1/1 ABCT's tracked vehicles and other equipment arrived at the port in Busan, and will move forward to their final destination via the Korean rail system.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7069605
    VIRIN: 220227-A-JI701-0014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, KRF Arrival February 27, 2022 (Day 2) [Image 22 of 22], by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

