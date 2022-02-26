Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Contingency Response Group during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    123rd Contingency Response Group during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kierra Harris 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Mohsenzadeh, security forces, 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky National Guard shovels snow away from the MRZR during Exercise Arctic-Eagle Patriot 2022 in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S Army photo by Illinois National Guard Sgt. Kierra Harris.)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Location: NOME, AK, US 
