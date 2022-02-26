123rd Contingency Response Group during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Mohsenzadeh, security forces, 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky National Guard shovels snow away from the MRZR during Exercise Arctic-Eagle Patriot 2022 in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S Army photo by Illinois National Guard Sgt. Kierra Harris.)
