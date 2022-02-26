Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 TMQ-53 Set Up

U.S Air Force Airman Tsgt Elijah Wright, Security Forces Airman with the 123rd Contingency Response Group from Crestwood Ky., sets up a TMQ-53, Tactical Meteorological Observing System, in preparation for Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois National Guard Sgt. Kierra Harris

