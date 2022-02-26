U.S Air Force Airman Tsgt Elijah Wright, Security Forces Airman with the 123rd Contingency Response Group from Crestwood Ky., sets up a TMQ-53, Tactical Meteorological Observing System, in preparation for Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois National Guard Sgt. Kierra Harris
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7069347
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-NW554-0090
|Resolution:
|4061x5738
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|NOME, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 TMQ-53 Set Up [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Kierra Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
