    Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 TMQ-53 Set Up [Image 1 of 2]

    Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 TMQ-53 Set Up

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kierra Harris 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Air Force Airman Tsgt Elijah Wright, Security Forces Airman with the 123rd Contingency Response Group from Crestwood Ky., sets up a TMQ-53, Tactical Meteorological Observing System, in preparation for Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois National Guard Sgt. Kierra Harris

