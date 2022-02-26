Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Mobile Bay [Image 1 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Mobile Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) during a replenishment-at-sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
