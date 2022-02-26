PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) during a replenishment-at-sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7069198
|VIRIN:
|220226-N-CO548-1037
|Resolution:
|2703x1802
|Size:
|291.21 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Mobile Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
