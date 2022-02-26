Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Mobile Bay

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) sails away from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) after a replenishment-at-sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

