USS Porter (DDG 78) Underway

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2022) – Quartermaster 1st Class David Mohr reviews a navigation route in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 26, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

