74th Military Police Company readies law enforcement support mission

U.S. Army Specialist Viet Tran, 74th Military Police Company, District of Columbia Army National Guard, guides a tactical vehicle as it maneuvers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 25, 2022, as part of vehicle preventative maintenance inspections. 400 District of Columbia National Guard members have been activated to support municipal and federal law enforcement agencies in advance of anticipated First Amendment demonstrations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 [Image 2 of 2]