    74th Military Police Company readies law enforcement support mission [Image 2 of 2]

    74th Military Police Company readies law enforcement support mission

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Specialist Viet Tran, 74th Military Police Company, District of Columbia Army National Guard, guides a tactical vehicle as it maneuvers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 25, 2022, as part of vehicle preventative maintenance inspections. 400 District of Columbia National Guard members have been activated to support municipal and federal law enforcement agencies in advance of anticipated First Amendment demonstrations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th Military Police Company readies law enforcement support mission [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

