D.C. National Guard commanding general inspects tactical vehicles

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard (left), inspects vehicles assigned to the 74th Military Police Company at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 25, 2022. 400 District of Columbia National Guard members have been activated to support municipal and federal law enforcement agencies in advance of anticipated First Amendment demonstrations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

