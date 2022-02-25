Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard commanding general inspects tactical vehicles [Image 1 of 2]

    D.C. National Guard commanding general inspects tactical vehicles

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard (left), inspects vehicles assigned to the 74th Military Police Company at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Feb. 25, 2022. 400 District of Columbia National Guard members have been activated to support municipal and federal law enforcement agencies in advance of anticipated First Amendment demonstrations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 17:19
    Photo ID: 7069045
    VIRIN: 220225-Z-EZ981-2002
    Resolution: 3131x2348
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard commanding general inspects tactical vehicles [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. National Guard commanding general inspects tactical vehicles
    74th Military Police Company readies law enforcement support mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vehicles
    National Guard
    DCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT