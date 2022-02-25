Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Response Team Call Center Assists Residents [Image 2 of 2]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 25, 2022) – Ens. Pawel Klatka, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, logs notes from a phone call taken at the Rapid Response Team call center in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water recovery efforts. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Response Team Call Center Assists Residents [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redhill
    safewaters

