Rapid Response Team Call Center Assists Residents

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 25, 2022) – Construction Electrician 2nd Class Alissa McKenzie, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, speaks with a resident at the Rapid Response Team call center in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water recovery efforts. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

