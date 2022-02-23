The Idaho Army National Guard Aviation Group deployed a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on Feb. 23, 2022. The unit will deploy for approximately nine months. The small unit is based at Gowen Field and flies the C-12 Huron aircraft. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 15:19 Photo ID: 7069040 VIRIN: 220223-Z-AY311-1342 Resolution: 2947x2140 Size: 4.11 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho deploys a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.