    Idaho deploys a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility [Image 16 of 30]

    Idaho deploys a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard Aviation Group deployed a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on Feb. 23, 2022. The unit will deploy for approximately nine months. The small unit is based at Gowen Field and flies the C-12 Huron aircraft. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 15:18
    Photo ID: 7069026
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-AY311-1294
    Resolution: 2933x2109
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Idaho deploys a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-12 Huron
    deployment
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    AFRICOM Area of Responsibility

