Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Alex Rossi, from Sewell, N.J., assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, poses for a photo in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)

