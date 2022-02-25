PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Alex Rossi, from Sewell, N.J., assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, poses for a photo in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7068968
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-MM912-2047
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|894.02 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT