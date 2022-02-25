Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Singley 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Alex Rossi, from Sewell, N.J., assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, poses for a photo in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7068968
    VIRIN: 220225-N-MM912-2047
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 894.02 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT