U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew J. Brown, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, defends a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, F-35s assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, forward deployed, Feb. 24, to the Baltic region. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s air policing missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT