U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Piper, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, briefs Lithuanian fire fighters on proper U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft safety procedures at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, F-35s assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, forward deployed, Feb. 24, to the Baltic region. The fifth generation aircraft, originally from Hill AFB will be supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission for a period from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7068879
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-KY598-1011
|Resolution:
|5848x3344
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
