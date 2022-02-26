Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

    SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LITHUANIA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Piper, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, briefs Lithuanian fire fighters on proper U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft safety procedures at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, F-35s assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, forward deployed, Feb. 24, to the Baltic region. The fifth generation aircraft, originally from Hill AFB will be supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission for a period from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 08:55
    Photo ID: 7068879
    VIRIN: 220226-F-KY598-1011
    Resolution: 5848x3344
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank [Image 2 of 2], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank
    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Forces in Europe

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35
    U.S. Air Force
    Lithuania
    Siauliai Air Base
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT