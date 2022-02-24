Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 7 of 8]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) Sailors and Marines load cargo onto a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 24, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

