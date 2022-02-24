USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) Sailors use chocks and chains to secure a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), to the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 24, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)



Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 Photo ID: 7068477 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN by PO3 Sang Kim